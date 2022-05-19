Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at Citigroup

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNI. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Shares of CNI opened at $112.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average of $125.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,439,000 after buying an additional 65,325 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 758.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 414,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,923,000 after buying an additional 366,111 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,263,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,750,000 after buying an additional 1,333,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

