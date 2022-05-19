Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.04, for a total value of C$390,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,677,176.51.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.80, for a total value of C$403,975.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.74, for a total value of C$4,664,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.38, for a total value of C$396,881.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut purchased 555 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$78.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,778.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$25,126.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 275 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.21, for a total value of C$20,407.75.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total value of C$378,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total value of C$380,100.00.

TSE CNQ traded up C$0.76 on Thursday, hitting C$79.54. 2,101,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$79.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$37.82 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The stock has a market cap of C$91.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.27.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

