Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CP. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.94.

CP opened at $69.88 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank INC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 22.2% in the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 53,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,728 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $611,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

