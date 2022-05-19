Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $81.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $84.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,956 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 833,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
