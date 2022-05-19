Cannae Holdings, Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,699,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,721,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 22,079 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $243,089.79.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $1,082,507.23.

On Friday, April 29th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 350,000 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $4,508,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $2,073,000.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $714,024.58.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $7,880,063.36.

System1 stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. 256,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53. System1, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth $841,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth $1,145,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SST shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of System1 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

About System1 (Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

