Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at CIBC

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WEED. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.39.

WEED stock traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,920. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -5.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.62.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

