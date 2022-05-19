Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Novan in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.33) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.36).

NOVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NOVN opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. Novan has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). Novan had a negative net margin of 838.95% and a negative return on equity of 133.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novan by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 557.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 75,646 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Palmour purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,480 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

