Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on CohBar, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWBR)

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for CohBar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CohBar by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar in the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37,858 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar in the third quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar in the third quarter valued at about $869,000. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
CohBar Company Profile (Get Rating)
CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.
Featured Stories
