Capital One Financial Comments on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $6.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.63. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.92 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PXD. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.53.

Shares of PXD opened at $271.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $279.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,293,266 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $7.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

