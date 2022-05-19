Capital One Financial Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $85.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Capital One Financial to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.09% from the company’s current price. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.35. 785,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,223,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

