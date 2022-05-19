Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Capri stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

