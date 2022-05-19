Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CAH opened at $55.68 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

