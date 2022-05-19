Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.48 Million

Brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) to report sales of $62.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.77 million and the lowest is $61.56 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $70.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $236.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.29 million to $237.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $260.95 million, with estimates ranging from $255.65 million to $266.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.38 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSII shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

CSII opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $44.57.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

