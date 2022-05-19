Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) VP Jonathan Pearl Purchases 1,750 Shares

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) VP Jonathan Pearl acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,007.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 4,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,606.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CGBD opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $749.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 87.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.