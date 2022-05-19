Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director J Danforth Quayle Purchases 18,750 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) Director J Danforth Quayle bought 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $489,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $35.05 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average is $168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after buying an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 33.3% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Wedbush cut their price objective on Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.