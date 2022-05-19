Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Receives Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $280.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CAT. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.63.

Shares of CAT opened at $207.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,176 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,020. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after acquiring an additional 268,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

