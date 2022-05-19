Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.95% from the stock’s previous close.
CBOE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.09.
Shares of CBOE stock opened at $104.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $104.43 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.63.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,758,000 after buying an additional 230,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,959,000 after buying an additional 53,358 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after buying an additional 308,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.