Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.95% from the stock’s previous close.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.09.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $104.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $104.43 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,758,000 after buying an additional 230,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,959,000 after buying an additional 53,358 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after buying an additional 308,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.