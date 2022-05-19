CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CCFNB Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.41.

OTCMKTS CCFN opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. CCFNB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

Get CCFNB Bancorp alerts:

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.