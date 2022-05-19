CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CCFNB Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.41.
OTCMKTS CCFN opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. CCFNB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $61.24.
CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
