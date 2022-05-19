CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

CX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded CEMEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.70 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.68.

Shares of CX opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 998.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter worth $57,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CEMEX (Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

