Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNTA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ CNTA traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $4.89. 27,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $459.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $109,603.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 813,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,118.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 430,059 shares during the period. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC now owns 2,937,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 595,724 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

