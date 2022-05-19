Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 274,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,243,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,600,000 after acquiring an additional 414,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,254,000 after buying an additional 72,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,205,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,771,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,774,000 after buying an additional 124,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

