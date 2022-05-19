Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

CENTA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

