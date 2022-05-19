Century Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Century Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.22).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

