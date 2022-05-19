CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) COO Michael Boukaya Sells 2,331 Shares

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,254.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $761.66 million, a P/E ratio of 328.30, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in CEVA by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

