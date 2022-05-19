CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CEVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 114,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,877. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26. CEVA has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $763.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.00, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 51,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CEVA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CEVA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39,074 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 11.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 598,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 496,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

