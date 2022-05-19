Chad Michael Whalen Sells 259 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $44,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 254 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $42,844.72.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $49,813.46.
Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.52 and its 200-day moving average is $211.42.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.15.
About F5 (Get Rating)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
