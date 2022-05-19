Chad Michael Whalen Sells 259 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $44,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 alerts:

On Tuesday, May 10th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 254 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $42,844.72.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $49,813.46.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.52 and its 200-day moving average is $211.42.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.15.

About F5 (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.