Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SCHW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54. The company has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and have sold 163,990 shares valued at $14,071,289. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,635,000 after buying an additional 1,780,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after buying an additional 496,137 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,366,000 after buying an additional 681,202 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

