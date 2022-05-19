Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

Shares of SCHW opened at $63.27 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 163,990 shares valued at $14,071,289. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $3,246,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $273,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 750.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 27,398 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 40,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 20.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

