Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) to post sales of $77.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.01 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $50.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $285.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.80 million to $296.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $319.22 million, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $338.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.
In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.12.
About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
