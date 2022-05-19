Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Citigroup

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.62.

NYSE:CVX opened at $168.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $175.65.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,588 shares of company stock worth $74,297,290 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

