Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ CSSEP traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

