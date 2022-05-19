Chimerix, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Chimerix in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 103.35% and a negative net margin of 17,994.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMRX. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

Chimerix stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Andriole acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,724 shares in the company, valued at $363,758.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at about $24,760,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $12,380,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chimerix by 131.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,379 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Chimerix by 30.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after acquiring an additional 967,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter worth about $2,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.