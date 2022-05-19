China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Increases Dividend to $1.38 Per Share

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.3806 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from China Resources Gas Group’s previous dividend of $1.20.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGASY opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $58.93.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
