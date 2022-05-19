China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Increases Dividend to $1.38 Per Share

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.3806 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from China Resources Gas Group’s previous dividend of $1.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGASY opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $58.93.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

