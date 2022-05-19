Chindata Group (CD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Chindata Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chindata Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CD. Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

