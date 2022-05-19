Christine R. Johnston Sells 14,320 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.50, for a total value of C$1,052,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,052.50.

Christine R. Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Christine R. Johnston sold 793 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.10, for a total value of C$56,382.30.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Christine R. Johnston sold 16,977 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.50, for a total value of C$1,179,901.50.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christine R. Johnston sold 13,437 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.70, for a total value of C$896,247.90.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down C$0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99. The company has a market cap of C$71.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$57.71 and a 1-year high of C$74.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.99.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4499996 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.70.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

