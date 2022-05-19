Christopher Lutes Acquires 41,267 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) insider Christopher Lutes purchased 41,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,866.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,495.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.47. 7,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,052. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). Elevate Credit had a negative return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,325 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 44,368 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

