ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Get ChromaDex alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDXC. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.05.

CDXC opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.79. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 81.32% and a negative net margin of 39.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ChromaDex by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.