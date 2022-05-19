Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Chubb has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chubb to earn $16.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE CB traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,514. Chubb has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.70.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 8.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.