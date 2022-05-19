Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) vs. BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Head to Head Analysis

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) and BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and BIMI International Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chugai Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A BIMI International Medical -129.19% -138.12% -65.47%

20.3% of BIMI International Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of BIMI International Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and BIMI International Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chugai Pharmaceutical $7.40 billion N/A $2.02 billion N/A N/A BIMI International Medical $27.08 million 0.23 -$34.99 million N/A N/A

Chugai Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than BIMI International Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and BIMI International Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00 BIMI International Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Chugai Pharmaceutical beats BIMI International Medical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng. It has various development product candidates in the areas of oncology, bone and joint diseases, autoimmune diseases, renal diseases, neurology, and other diseases. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has strategic alliances with Roche Group; and collaboration and joint research with academia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roche Holding Ltd.

About BIMI International Medical (Get Rating)

BIMI International Medical Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name. The company also provides IT research and development services. It sells its medicine and other healthcare products to customers through its directly owned stores. The company was formerly known as BOQI International Medical Inc. and changed its name to BIMI International Medical Inc. in June 2021. BIMI International Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

