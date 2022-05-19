Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani Sells 45,261 Shares

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cigna alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00.

On Monday, April 18th, David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13.

On Monday, February 28th, David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.44. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $271.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.96.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.