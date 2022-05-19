Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Sells $1,593,270.00 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CI traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $271.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.44. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.96.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

