Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) & Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Financial Survey

Cincinnati Financial and Metromile are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial 23.82% 8.79% 3.54% Metromile -130.53% -57.64% -35.26%

Risk and Volatility

Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metromile has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and Metromile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial $9.63 billion 2.08 $2.95 billion $12.59 9.91 Metromile $104.90 million 1.20 -$216.46 million ($1.81) -0.53

Cincinnati Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile. Metromile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cincinnati Financial and Metromile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus target price of $131.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.23%. Metromile has a consensus target price of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 369.59%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than Cincinnati Financial.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial beats Metromile on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also provides director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment offers personal auto insurance; homeowner insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to various causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life; and whole life insurance products. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services; and insurance brokerage services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks. In addition, the company offers access to its technology under software as a service arrangement, as well as professional services to third-party customers. Metromile, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

