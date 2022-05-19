Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells $326,916.66 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,518. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.62. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.45 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,916,000 after purchasing an additional 716,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,340,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,355,000 after purchasing an additional 668,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $51,543,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,122.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 421,081 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. Benchmark reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.