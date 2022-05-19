Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells $326,916.66 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,518. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.62. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.45 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.90.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. Benchmark reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
