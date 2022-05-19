Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Earnings Results

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.33. 2,194,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,197,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $175.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

