Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $6.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.16. 2,583,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,197,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,263,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 71.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,019,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

