Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $6.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.82. 2,918,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,197,396. The company has a market cap of $173.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13,107.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 914,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 907,296 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 884,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $49,331,000 after purchasing an additional 290,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,263,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

