Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

