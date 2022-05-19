Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Citigroup

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $45.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.32.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.