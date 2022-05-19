Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Citigroup

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.32.

CSCO stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

