Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Oppenheimer

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSCO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.32.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

